Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 across Odisha, the State Transport Authority (STA) has cancelled driving license (DL) and learners’ license (LL) tests in all RTOs across the state.

As per the order issued by the STA, the tests will remain suspended from April 22 till further orders.

“All learners’ license and driving license tests suspended w.e.f. 22.04.2021 till further orders to prevent transmission of infection in Odisha. All RTOs may reduce quota per slots or cancel existing slots for all driving related services and VAHAN related services in respective region taking into account prevailing COVID situation,” said an order issued by the STA.

The RTOs have also been asked to upload news regarding suspension of DL and LL tests on their Facebook and Twitter accounts for information of public.

Notably, Odisha Tuesday reported 4,761 new cases, and this has become the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

PNN