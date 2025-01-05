Keonjhar/ Hatadihi: The Orissa High Court has directed the state-level committee to investigate and take appropriate action concerning allegations of misuse, irregularities, and corruption in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust funds in Keonjhar district.

A bench led by Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Rath issued the directions on the basis of Section 15(4) and 9B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and Rule 18(B) of the Odisha DMF Rules, 2015. The Chief Secretary of the state serves as the chairperson of the state-level committee.

The court emphasised that allegations raised in the writ petition, backed by documents on record, necessitate a detailed inquiry by the committee. It also directed the state’s government counsel to furnish relevant documents and counters for the committee’s examination.

The court further noted that the allegations should first be reviewed by the state-level committee, which will submit its findings and determine the nature of actions to be taken. The high court clarified that it would decide on the necessity of further intervention after reviewing the investigation’s outcome.

Key allegations include executing projects without proper tenders, releasing funds disproportionately, failing to provide utilisation certificates, and disbursing advance payments to contractors, such as E&W LLP.

Other accusations involve executing projects without Trust Board approval, overspending on project estimates, discrepancies in DMF bank account funds, unauthorised appointments, and irregularities in contingency grants.

Initial complaints regarding these issues were submitted to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Planning and Coordination Department, and Keonjhar Collector. Following inaction, a case (W.P.(C) No. 26601/2024) was filed in the High Court October 22, 2024. Subsequently, the DMF Chairperson and Keonjhar Collector were served notices, with a response filed November 27, 2024.

The high court has scheduled the next hearing for March 6.

