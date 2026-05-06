Chennai: With the Congress poised to support actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK Wednesday described the move as a “backstab” by its long-time national ally.

Speaking to PTI videos, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Anadurai said, “The Congress party has decided to ally with the TVK, pledging their support to the party. I think they have backstabbed… They have backstabbed the people of Tamil Nadu. They’ve backstabbed the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu.”

He said that the decision came even before the electoral process had fully concluded.

“Even before the ink on the returning officer’s signature on the victory certificate dried up, they’ve chosen to go ahead with an alliance.”

Referring to the Congress’ decision to extend support to TVK, Annadurai said, “We have supported the Congress through and through. And it is our leader, M K Stalin who projected Rahul (Congress leader) as the Prime Ministerial candidate.”

Questioning the arithmetic, he said the TVK lacked sufficient numbers to form the government.

“They need at least 11 to 12 MLAs to stay afloat. And Congress has only five MLAs. What difference will they make?” the DMK leader asked.

According to him, the Congress is “self-destructing” for the sake of two berths in the TVK cabinet. Also, the AIADMK has decided to support the TVK.

“So whose support will the TVK take? five MLAs or 47 MLAs? I don’t know who takes all these decisions and it is not in the interest of the country,” he said.

Annadurai claimed that Vijay failed to properly thank the voters of his constituency or the state after the results were declared.

“He first thanked Modi,” he alleged.

The TVK has created a record of sorts in the electoral history of Tamil Nadu and emerged as the single largest party by delivering a shock defeat to incumbent DMK, while the AIADMK was pushed to a distant third spot.

PTI