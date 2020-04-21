Getting into a relationship is not a big thing, but the problems occur while maintaining the relationship. Small things start creating tension in relationship and sometimes those sour stable relationships.

Actually, after getting into relationship, we start ignoring many things, due to which differences grow between partners. Gradually the matter gets so intense that it takes the form of quarrels and even reaches the stage of domestic violence.

However, if we pay attention to these weaknesses early on, such situation will not arrive. Let’s know about the weaknesses of the relationship.

Partners should respect each other, especially when they are in a relationship, so that the bonding remains strong. Respect is the only thing that makes the relationship stronger. This can remove every bit of sourness in your relationship.

Therefore, if you are in a relationship, it is very important to have mutual respect for each other.

If you have rift with your partner over something, then the best way to overcome it is to talk it out. By negotiations, you can overcome many differences. Take an initiative to start a conversation. Share your feelings with each other. If there are any flaws, try to iron those out and do away with any confusion immediately.

In a relationship, the partner should never have inferiority/superiority complex. If your partner is doing something for you, you should reciprocate in the same manner. By giving importance, the relationship becomes stronger and mutual love increases.

If you have made a mistake, accept it immediately. By doing this, your relationship will be stronger. Often, we never admit our mistakes and take the time to accept it.

It is also very important to have trust in relationships. Whatever the relationship is, if there is trust in it, the relationship will remain unbreakable. If a situation of suspicion and mistrust arise in the relationship, then even the strongest of relationships can be shattered in a moment.