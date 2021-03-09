Bad breath is not a big problem, but it definitely affects personality. Due to this people have to face embarrassment. It is possible to get rid of the problem temporarily by gargling but it is not a permanent solution.

If you are also suffering from bad breath, then here are few tips will prove to be favorable for you.

Water: Drinking water is beneficial. Water keeps you hydrated. But it also acts as a natural freshener for the breath. Keeping the moisture in the mouth will keep dead cells on the tongue. It will also prevent the growth of bacteria in the mouth.

Yogurt: Bacteria present in yogurt helps in digestive system, especially in digesting products made from milk. This keeps the digestive system healthy and issues of bad breath are less. Probiotics are found in yogurt and they are good bacteria, which works to convert bad bacteria into good bacteria. A healthy number of good bacteria will naturally freshen your breath.

Milk: Along with curd milk can also help in fighting bad breath. We should be grateful for the fat present in milk and its ability to give freshness to the breath. Apart from eliminating bad breath, there are amazing benefits of milk.

Green tea: Research has proved that the polyphenol present in green helps in refreshing the breath naturally. Apart from this fact, it can also play a role in preventing tooth decay, fighting specific types of mouth cancer and increasing weight loss efforts. The antioxidants in green tea also help in fighting against the bacteria responsible for bad breath.

Apples: If you like to eat garlic, then eat an apple to keep your breath pleasant. It combats bad breath produced by garlic. Research has said that the smell of people who ate apples, their breath was markedly reduced within 30 minutes.