Chennai: Tamil superstar Arya turns a year older. Coincidentally, he shares birthday with veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is the grandfather of his actress-wife Sayyeshaa Saigal.

Born December 11, 1980 as Jamshad Cethirakath, in Trikaripur, Kerala, the actor is better known by his stage name Arya.

Arya made his acting debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Arinthum Ariyamalum. Since then he has been delivering some amazing performance on the big screen. Besides being known for his work, Arya’s love tale with Sayyeshaa Saigal was also the talk of the town.

It was just a year before getting hitched that Arya and Sayyeshaa met each other, on the sets of the Tamil film Ghajinikanth that released in 2018. Sayyeshaa Saigal is the grandniece of veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. It was on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2019 that this lovely couple announced their wedding. On March 10 the duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace for which many leading stars of Kollywood were seen in attendance.

Besides Tamil, Arya has appeared in a number of Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. The films that shot him to fame includes Arinthum Ariyamalum, Pattiyal, Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Vettai, Raja Rani and many others. After getting hitched to Sayyeshaa, the two featured in the film Kaappaan.