Mumbai: Dharmendra who once used to rule the Hindi film industry turns a year older today.

He is also known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema. Dharmendra started his career with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Due to his strong personality and beautiful face, every director wanted to get Dharmendra in their film.

Dharmendra had become a superstar by the 1990s. His stardom was at its peak, but during this time he unknowingly made a mistake and had to pay a big price for it. It was in those days when he was working in a film with director Kanti Shah, who was called the king of B-grade films.

Kanti Shah played a trick with Dharmendra. According to IMDB, Kanti fraudulently got Dharmendra into his adult film and Dharmendra did not even know about it. Kanti crossed his limits when he captured Dharmendra’s bare body on his camera on the pretext of massage.

While shooting a scene, Dharmendra was waiting for the scene when Kanti came there and said, “You apply oil on your chest and get a massage because right now you have to do a horse-riding scene and your chest should be naked in it.”

Dharmendra agreed without any hesitation. He felt that this was necessary for the film’s action scene but he was unaware of Kanti’s real intention.

Kanti left Dharmendra’s bare body and took close-up shots of his face. Kanti then used those shots to film a rape scene.

Kanti took Dharmendra’s body double and replaced Dharmendra’s face on his face and shot horrific rape scenes. Dharmendra did not get to know about all this at that time.

But some people informed Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol that his father was working in an adult film. On hearing this, Sunny was not convinced at first, but upon seeing the evidence, he went furiously and immediately called Kanti and called him home.

Sunny Deol threatened Kanti that if the film was not removed from theaters, he would take a legal route against him. Kanti got scared and removed the film at the behest of Sunny. Today this film is not available anywhere.