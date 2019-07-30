Mumbai: Chedi Singh, who matched Salman Khan shot for shot in the film ‘Dabangg’ is celebrating his 46th birthday Tuesday. Sonu Sood has created a niche for himself in Hindi film industry. Born July 30, Sonu is quite popular by now but he keeps his family away from the limelight.

Let us tell you who is Sonu’s queen.

Her name is Sonali Sood, who is married to Sonu for more than 23 years.

Sonu married Sonali September 25, 1996. They are blessed with two sons. Sonali has no connection with Hindi film industry. And that may be the reason why she is not as popular as other star wives. Sonu met Sonali when he was pursuing engineering. Sonu is Punjabi while Sonali is of Telugu origin. Speaking about Sonali, the heavyweight villain said that she was the first girl who came into her life.

Initially Sonu had to struggle a lot in the film industry and Sonali stood by him in his every step. After marriage, both of them shifted to a one BHK flat in Mumbai. He and his wife shared this flat with three more people. Despite this Sonali never complained about anything to Sonu.

In an interview, Sonu praised his wife. “Sonali has always been supportive. She did not want me to be an actor, but now she is proud of me,” he had said. Born in Moga, Sonu is a resident of Punjab, where he has ancestral house. The actor completed his schooling in Moga and went to Nagpur for further studies where he met his love Sonali.

Sonu made his debut with the Tamil film ‘Kallajahagar’ in 1999. He got recognition from the film ‘Yuva’ 2004. Later he acted in films like ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Dabangg’ which shot him to fame.

PNN/Agencies