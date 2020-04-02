Mumbai: Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza turns 46 today. Remo was born 2 April 1974 in a middle class family in Bangalore. His father K Gopi was a chef in the Indian Air Force. Remo had to struggle a lot to achieve success which he is enjoying now. Today on his birthday let’s know some facts related to him.

Remo did his schooling from Jamnagar, Gujarat. However, he left studies and came to Mumbai from Gujarat. Although Remo’s father wanted him to work in the Air Force, Remo did not feel like studying anymore and he decided to make his career in dancing.

Being a Michael Jackson Fan, Remo had no mentor and has not taken any professional training and learned everything by himself. Remo loved to dance since childhood. He used to dance a lot in functions during his school days.

During an interview, Remo had said that he learnt dancing by watching movies and with the help of music videos.

When Remo arrived in Mumbai, he had no place to stay. During that time, a family came to his rescue. With the help of friends, he started three Dance Academies in Mumbai.

Initially there were only four students, which gradually grew with time. Remo once said that in the rainy season, on many occasions he did not have a single student and had no money even to eat. In those days he used to spend days starving at Bandra station.

Remo was noticed when his team came first in the All India Dance Competition. He worked as an assistant with Ahmed Khan for a year. Then he started working himself. Now Remo has become a big name in the world of dancing. He has also received the National Award for Choreography.

Apart from dance, Remo has also directed a handful of films. His first film was F.A.L.T.U (2011). After this, he did ABCD series.

He was the ‘super judge’ on the prime time dance show Dance Plus, on Star Plus, along with team captains Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, and Punit Pathak. Currently he is appearing as a judge on the reality show Dance Champions opposite Terence Lewis.