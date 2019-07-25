Mumbai: Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ was released on this day in 1985. Actress Mandakini is always remembered for her bold scenes in the movie. She played the role of a girl named Ganga, which falls she falls in love with the urban boy. The film was based on the troubles Ganga had to undergo for her love.

The film was directed by actor- director Raj Kapoor.

The film was released July 25, 1985. But did you know that Mandakini, who was debuting with ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, was not the first choice of Raj Kapoor for the role of Ganga.

Raj Kapoor had earlier planned to launch Sanjana Kapoor. Later, Dimple Kapadia’s screen test was also taken for Ganga’s roll. Eventually, the roll was bagged by Mandakini.

At the time bold scenes was not considered common. Critics objected in many scenes of the film, but Raj Kapoor had only one answer.

Raj Kapoor had said that if Federico Fellini (Italian film maker) shows Nude women in his film ‘Amarcord’ then it is called Art and the film also wins awards in the film festivals. But if I try to show something like this in my films, then it is called exploitation. However, Mandakini has never regretted for doing that scene.

The 22-year-old Mandakini surprised everyone by doing a bold scene on the screen. For this film, he also got the nomination of Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards. Those days, being part of Raj Kapoor’s films was considered a matter of pride. He also gave many superstars to the industry and also helped drowning career of many stars. Although, the film was a hit but its star cast was flop. Mandakini’s career was devastated due to the connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. At the same time, Rajiv Kapoor could not even do anything.

