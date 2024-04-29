Mumbai: Veteran star Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane as he talked about his parents and expressed regret over not spending more time with them.

Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared an old picture featuring himself, his father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, and his elder actor-filmmaker son, Sunny Deol.

In the image, Dharmendra and Sunny are seated on either side of his father, who is pictured sitting on a chair holding a walking stick.

Accompanying the image, Dharmendra wrote: “kaash! MAA BAAP ko aur waqt diya hota! (I wish I had spent more time with my parents!)”

The actor also shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Friends, with your good wishes and his blessings, I got busy with my kheeti baadi. Love you all……. This cute tractor…..A lovely gift from a loving fan and friend from Rajkot ….. This year you will see me in IKKEES (21 ) A BEAUTIFUL FILM by SRIRAM RAGHAVAN.”

Fondly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over six decades.

His latest on-screen appearance was in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film titled Ikkis, which also features Agastya Nanda.

Reportedly, the film is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal.