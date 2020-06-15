Mumbai: Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and friends from his fraternity are heartbroken with the untimely demise of the rising superstar. The B-Town heartthrob apparently committed suicide by hanging himself Sunday, June 14.

He was just 34. Soon after his death, there was speculation that he was battling with depression. However not much was known about the severity of his mental health.

If reports are to be believed, he ended his life while his friends were sleeping in another room. It is also said that about 4 people were at his apartment in the morning but apparently, the actor suddenly went inside his room and in no time, hung himself by the fan.

The PK actor was rumoured to be dating Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty and reports also suggest that the couple was quarantining together during lockdown. If reports are to be believed, couple of days back, Sushant had sent Rhea to her home before taking the extreme step.

It is yet to be ascertained as to why Sushant had sent Rhea back to her home. Reports also suggested that he had made his last call to Rhea and his best friend Mukesh Shetty. However, both of them had not picked up his call.

While, fans are shattered and are eagerly waiting to know the exact reason of the actor’s extreme step, Rhea Chakraborty is tight-lipped about the incident and was recently spotted outside the hospital where post-mortem was conducted.

She is yet to brief the media about the incident. According to reports, she will be interrogated soon by Mumbai police.

It may be noted here that, Sushant was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years before they broke up in 2016. Later, he was also rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan.

On work front, Sushant was last seen in Drive which featured Jacqueline Fernandez. Before that, he was seen in Chhichhore, Kedarnath and PK. All the films emerged as a huge success at the box office.