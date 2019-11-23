Dhamnagar: Upset over staff shortage and messy healthcare services given here, local youths locked up Dhusuri Area hospital in Bhadrak Saturday.

They staged protests when a lady doctor came late. They allegedly confined the lady doctor inside a room for some time. Tension prevailed when a youth who had come with her mother, found no staff at the hospital.

Dhamnagar tehsildar Durgacharan Murmu, medical officer of the Dhamnagar CHC Dr Deepak Nayak, Dhusuri IIC Prafulla Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and tried to convince the agitating youths.

The youths demanded the appointment of a regular doctor at the hospital by December 1. They warned of road blockade and agitation if no step is taken by December 1.

According to youths, people of 15 panchayats under Dhamnagar block, some panchayats under Tihidi and Chandbali and even in Jajpur district turn up to the hospital on a daily basis.

For the last 8 years, the hospital has no regular doctor while patients have to suffer a lot.

A retired doctor has been engaged here to look after patients. Posts of other staff have been lying vacant.