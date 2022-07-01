Basudevpur: A doctor was brutally assaulted at Basudevpur CHC in Bhadrak district late Wednesday night for allegedly failing to provide treatment to a patient. The relative of the patient attacked Dr Amarendra Jena of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department causing injuries near the ear. The doctor has filed a complaint at the local police station in this regard.

According to the police, Dr Jena was on night duty. A youth identified as Dhrubacharan of Brahamnigaon village had brought a woman to the hospital. At that time, Dr Jena was measuring the blood pressure of another patient. Suddenly Dhrubacharan and another person started abusing the doctor. Then they suddenly attacked causing injuries from which the doctor bled profusely, the complaint states. Police have arrested Dhrubacharan.

However, Dhrubacharan alleged that he had brought his sister to the hospital for treatment at 2.00am and found Dr Jena asleep in his duty room. He urged the doctor to examine the patient. However, instead of doing so, the doctor asked too many questions thereby neglecting treatment that his sister needed. The accused however, admitted that he argued with the doctor and in a fit of anger had attacked the latter.