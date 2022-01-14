Bengaluru: The Karnataka Railway Police have arrested a person in connection with the suicide case of a doctor, who was blackmailed over his videos, the police said Friday.

The Railway police stumbled upon the crime while investigating the case of the doctor, who committed suicide recently by coming under the train near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

According to police, they have taken an accused into custody from Bhopal and launched a hunt for other members of the gang. The gang members had trapped the doctor through a dating app. After getting introduced to him and developing friendship, the victim doctor had started chatting with the accused openly.

One of the accused spoke to him posing as a girl and asked the doctor to go undress while chatting and he obliged. Later, the doctor was blackmailed over the video and the accused persons demanded money.

The victim had made Rs 67,000 online transfer to the accused. He continued to get extortion calls from the accused later also and they threatened to make the videos viral if he failed to pay them more money. The doctor unable to take pressure, committed suicide by coming under the train last week.

However, when the investigation began, the police found out a suicide note days after the doctor’s death wherein he had mentioned about the gang blackmailing him.

According to the police, this is the second such case in the state capital. In a similar case, a youth committed suicide after coming under pressure of extortion calls over his videos. The K.R. Puram police arrested three persons from Rajasthan in the case.

The Railway police said that the victim doctor was a single child of his parents. The police have requested the people not to get trapped on social media platforms where miscreants pose with provocative photographs of women.

“The accused somehow make the victims go nude and later blackmail them for money. People should be careful before chatting with strangers on social media platforms,” the police warned.