Balipatna: Tension flared up at Balipatna Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khurda district after a patient and his relatives allegedly attacked a doctor, a nurse and a security guard Monday night.

According to a source, Chittranjan Behera from Athar village fell ill Monday night. His family members brought him to Balipatna CHC. Dr Ratiranjan Swain attended the patient at around 11:00 pm and prescribed an injection.

Swain asked nurse Sheela Sahu to administer the injection to the patient. Finding her delaying in administering the jab, Behera and his relatives got agitated. They started attacking Dr Behera, nurse Sahu and the security guard deployed there. They even vented their ire on hospital properties.

On being informed, a team from Balipatna police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN