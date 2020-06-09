Nayagarh: A doctor and a nurse of the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar, informed chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Sarangi here Tuesday.

“After the reports came, one ward each of the maternity and surgery departments has been sealed. Santisation of the two wards have started,” Sarangi added.

Earlier, a nurse of the DHH here had also tested positive for coronavirus. The health department is yet to ascertain the source from where she contracted the disease. The recent positive reports of the doctor and nurse have put authorities in a quandary.

Hundreds of patients and their relatives are visiting the DHH here every day. Now it will be a challenge for the administration here to find out who the duo have come in contact with.

