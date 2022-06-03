Mumbai: Superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be heading to OTT after running in theatres for six weeks.

The film picks up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home after Doctor Strange distorts the multiverse after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker requests him to perform a ritual which will lead everyone to forget about him.

However, the multiverse is ripped apart as the spell goes wrong. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael St�hlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Cumberbatch, Elizabeth, Wong and Xochitl Gomez recently appeared in a special video to thank the fans of the MCU for pouring their love for the film and also made the announcement of the film’s release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar June 22.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has been helmed by Sam Raimi with Kevin Feige serving as the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.