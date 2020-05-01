Angul: A doctor who had gone to his home outside the state by taking leave for three months, has allegedly violated quarantine norms by joining duty after returning to Odisha.

The doctor has been identified as Nanda Kishore Sahoo of paediatric department in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Angul.

As per a complaint by locals, the doctor had gone to his home, which is situated outside the state by taking a leave for three months. After completion of his leave, he returned to the district to rejoin work Wednesday.

As per standard protocol he should remain in 14 days quarantine before joining his duty.

However, it is alleged that the doctor joined his duty and started checking patients immediately after his arrival in the district.

Some intellectuals in the district questioned, “If an educated doctor is violating quarantine rules, what should we expect from uneducated people? By doing this, he is putting others’ lives in danger.”

When asked, Sahoo insisted that he has not joined active work yet and is at home.

On the other hand, ADMO Shyam Prasad Behera said that Dr. Sahoo joined duty Wednesday.

“As CDMO of the DHH is in leave we can’t take any decision whether Dr. Sahoo would join his duty or he would be sent to the quarantine centre,” added Behera.

When asked, CDMO Pratap Behera said, “Dr. Sahoo is asked to stay in quarantine centre for 14 days. He will resume work after the completion of the quarantine period.”

PNN