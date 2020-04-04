Bhubaneswar: In the ongoing world crisis called coronavirus which has become a global threat of unprecedented proportions, healthcare workers have become the soldiers on the frontline of the war against this pandemic. Many doctors from the state are doing their part in providing treatment to the doctors and fighting bravely against the virus and saving numerous lives.

Indian doctors like Chittaranjan Joshi from Odisha are the vanguard of mankind against coronavirus. At a time when the virus has spread to more than 150 countries, Joshi, who hails from Odisha and has been working in Australia for the last 15 years, is leading the fight in the country which has been one of the worst affected.

Another doctor, Ashok Das of Sambalpur district, is being hailed for his commitment and reporting to duty despite suffering a personal loss. Ashok Das, Sambalpur’s assistant divisional medical officer, lost his 80-year-old mother Padmini Das on March 17. Das, appointed as the nodal officer in the district on Covid-19, carried on with his duty of spreading awareness about the disease even after his mother’s death.

Atish Mohapatra of Rourkela, who works at AIIMs Raipur and is pursuing MD in Microbiology said, “I am working from 9am to 8pm at the hospital. Serving patients is always my priority, I am grateful to AIIMS Raipur for providing me all the necessary protective equipment.” He requested the people to cooperate with medical staff and Government of India. “Together we will win,” he added.

As per reports, the state of Chhattisgarh has recorded nine cases till now.

Priyadarshi Pattnaik of Bhubaneswar who works at Bharti hospital in Pune said the number of cases is the highest in Maharashtra and everyone is scared. “The government should have declared lockdown very early. People must stay home and stay safe. It is a phase and if we all fight it together, we can win,” he said.

The Maharashtra government, Thursday, informed that 81 fresh cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 416.