Chandigarh: Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh of Punjab Police whose left hand was chopped off in Patiala during a clash with the Nihangs, early Sunday morning was successfully re-implanted by the doctors here in the evening after a surgery that lasted for more than seven hours.

The 50-year-old patient, ASI Harjeet Singh had an amputation through the proximal wrist of left hand, said doctors at the hospital here. The re-implantation was started around 10 am after initial preparation of the amputated part. Both radial and ulnar arteries, the vena comitantes and an extra dorsal vein were anastomosed (reconnection of blood verssels). All the flexors and extensor tendons were repaired, the hospital said in a statement.

“The re-implantation of the left hand of ASI Harjeet Singh has been done. The surgery took 7.5 hours. It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation,” said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR) here in a statement. “All the nerves at the wrist required bony fixation done using three K-wires,” the statement added.

The PGI said this was technically very complex and challenging surgery, which was successfully done. It was evaluated at the end of surgery that hand is viable, warm with good circulation, the statement further informed.

“I am happy to share that a seven-and-half hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery,” said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

After a phone call from Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, PGI director Jagat Ram activated the emergency team at the Advanced Trauma centre and he gave the responsibility to Ramesh Sharma, Head Department of Plastic Surgery, for hand re-implantation. The other members of the surgery team were Gaba, Jerry R John, Suraj Nair, Mayank, Chandra, Shubendu, Ankur, Abhishek and Purnima.

Agencies