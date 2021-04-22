The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 143.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.05 million across the globe.

With the rise in cases, massive vaccination drives are underway in almost every country around the world.

Speaking of vaccination, a shocking news report from South America has left many people stunned.

Two veterinarians in Chile were charged with giving dogs vaccines (canine vaccines) to people in the name of protection against coronavirus.

Roxana Díaz, deputy health secretary for Antofagasta province, said her agency’s workers had gone to the veterinary practice of Maria Fernanda Muñoz in the city of Calama over a report that people there weren’t using masks and were told it was because they were vaccinated.

“The truth is, it’s very dangerous,” Díaz said. “There are studies that say the effects can be local irritation caused by the medications it has or systemic. But we haven’t done a study of what happens inoculating a person with canine vaccines because that would be unethical.”

Díaz alleged that another veterinarian, Carlos Pardo, had been falsely promoting use of the canine vaccine for humans.

The health department fined Pardo the equivalent of about USD 9,200 and Muñoz about USD 10,300.

Chile has now vaccinated 7.7 million of its 19 million people with at least one dose of legitimate COVID-19 vaccines.