Koksara: As tourist season and picnic time are here, tourists and picnickers from outside the state throng Dokarichanchara waterfall in large numbers this year, a report said.

According to sources, the waterfall is surrounded by dense forest. Its scenic beauty amidst green lustre has been attracting visitors from different parts of the state as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

State tourism department had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for infrastructure development of this prominent tourist destination in 2017. But the beautification and road laying works have been left halfway. In the absence of accommodation for tourists, people are being compelled to go back home before the fall of night.

However, this waterfall in Kalahandi district is famous for its tranquil environment as well as scenic beauty. Even as this tourist destination attracts many tourists round the year, it still awaits the attention of district administration for beautification and to regain its lost glory.

Dokarichanchara waterfall is situated in Kokasara village on the fringes of Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts. The waterfall has two separate streams namely Dokaridhar and Bhairavdhar and historical Gudahandi cave makes this place a more attractive one.

After walking a distance of two km next to Dokaridhar stream, one reaches the famous Bhainraghumar (Bhairavdhar) waterfall, which falls from a height of 150 feet. There are vast rocky floors surrounding the Dokarichanchara waterfall. One can also see two beautiful hills, namely Yogi Pahad and Rani Pahad in its vicinity. Adequate infrastructure development would help a lot in enhancing the footfall of tourists in Dokarichanchara waterfall, local intelligentsia opined.

The Dokaridhar falls from a height of 200ft, which is surrounded by beautiful stoned hills. Maa Dokari is being worshiping here for a long time. Several pre-historical literature, pictographic inscriptions and drawings carved on stone walls are seen near the waterfall.

This picturesque waterfall beckons tourists for its perennial flow of cool water. Kalahandi district is also enriched with a few other well-known waterfalls like Gobaragola, Phurlijharan and Rabanadhar.

HOW TO REACH THE WATERFALL –

It is around 550 km by road from Bhubaneswar. A number of private and government buses run daily to Dharamgarh and Koksara, which are near Dokarichanchara waterfall. The nearest railway station is Junagarh from where daily train is also available.

One has to move by road either from Dharamgarh area or Koksara block headquarters to Temara in Kalahandi district, via Ghantiguda and Khaligarh and cover a distance of nearly 20 km to reach here.

PNN