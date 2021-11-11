Dhenkanal: A crafts village constructed in August 2019 at a cost of about Rs 5 crore at Nabajibanpur area under Saptasajya panchayat in Dhenkanal district has eluded local craftsmen.

The crafts village was built under rural tourism scheme for dokra artisans in the district to promote art and to support their livelihoods as Saptasajya panchayat is well-known for it.

Although the construction work was completed more than two years ago, it has not been commissioned yet, many artisans alleged.

Dhenkanal tourism department and ORMAS have been blaming each other for which the ambitious project has eluded the artisans.

Also read: Crorepati OPHWC deputy manager Pratap Samal invested money in 2 Odia movies

According to a source, Nabajibanpur of Sadeibereni has earned fame for its exquisite designs of dokra work. Nearly 120 craftsmen are involved in the art form, which faces extinction.

The crafts village consists of a large hall meant for sale, display and production of dokra works by the local artisans. In addition, it has a conference hall and a lounge for tourists. After completion, the village was handed over to Saptasajya panchayat authorities.

When the panchayat body disagreed for annual maintenance, the charge was subsequently given to ORMAS. Due to lack of adequate fund, ORMAS is not able to upkeep the crafts village properly, a source said.

PNN