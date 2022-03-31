Rajnagar: The dolphin population in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district has increased exponentially this year, according to the latest census.

Forest officials conducted an enumeration of dolphins in the water bodies of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and Bhitarkanika National Park.

During the drive, the forest officials found 540 dolphins of seven species – 45 Irrawaddy, 135 Bottlenose, 332 Humpback, 13 Striped and 15 Spiner dolphins.

A total of 342 dolphins of three species were identified during the annual census last year. This year, favourable climatic conditions played a major role in the dolphin census which helped in identifying an additional 198 dolphins.

Nine teams of enumerators led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jagnyadatt Pati, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (retired) NV Rajsekhar of West Bengal and scientist Antony Jhonson participated in the census drive.

The census started from outer Wheeler Island and was carried out in Chinchiri sea mouth, Barunei mouth, Paradip, Hansina bridge, Maipura mouth, Hansua river in Rajnagar, Khola, Dhamra mouth, Nalitapatia, Kalibhanjadiha island, Jambu island, Kharanasi, Hukitola island, Jatadhar mouth in Paradip till Devi mouth.

Apart from Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, the dolphin census was also carried out in areas of the Chilika Wildlife Division, the Puri Wildlife Division, the Berhampur Wildlife Division, the Bhadrak Wildlife Division and the Balasore Wildlife Division.

The highest numbers of dolphins were identified in Gahirmatha sanctuary.

