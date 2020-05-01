New Delhi: Passenger flight operations at national capital’s IGI Airport will remain shut till May 17, 2020.

According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the airport tweeted: “As per the govt. mandate, all domestic & international scheduled flights operations will continue to remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of 17th May 2020.”

“These restrictions will not apply to cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.”

Currently, commercial domestic and international flights are banned since March 25.

Despite the national lockdown that has paralysed the transport industry, the IGI Airport has emerged as a vital tool in the country’s efforts to restock key medical supplies across the country and to repatriate foreigners.

