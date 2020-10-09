Washington: If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will take over as president in a month’s time. This is what President Donald Trump said Thursday in a blistering attack on his poll rivals. Vice-President Mike Pence, 61, and Kamala Harris, 55, came face-to-face in the vice- presidential debate Wednesday. They sparred over Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs, China, racial tensions and climate change. Trump and Biden have separately lauded their deputies.

“I thought that wasn’t even a contest Wednesday night. She was terrible. I don’t think you could get worse. She’s (Harris) a Communist. She’s left of (Senator) Bernie (Sanders). She’s rated left of Bernie by everybody. She’s a Communist,” Trump told ‘Fox News’ in an interview Thursday.

“We’re going to have a Communist. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as president. That’s my opinion,” Trump said, in his first interview after the vice-presidential debate.

The interview was the first one Trump gave after returning from a military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. The interview was over phone and lasted nearly an hour.

“She (Harris) is a Communist. She’s not a Socialist. She’s well beyond a socialist. Take a look at her views. She wants to open up the borders to allow killers, murderers and rapists to pour into our country,” Trump said in his sharpest attack against Harris.

Later in a tweet, Trump said if a Republican lied like Biden and Harris do, the ‘lame stream media would be calling them out at a level never recorded before’.

“For one year they called for no fracking and big tax increases. Now they each say opposite. Fake news is working overtime!” Trump tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Nevada, a day after the debate, Pence described the debate as a match-up of two different visions.

“Let me be clear, Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate was not just a debate between two candidates. I think it was a debate between two visions,” Pence said.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want higher taxes, open borders. They want to defund the police. If you couldn’t work it out last night they want to pack the Supreme Court. A lot of talk happened this (Wednesday) morning on TV about who won the debate. I think when you compare the Biden-Harris agenda with what Donald Trump has done and will continue to do for the country… Donald Trump won the debate hands down,” Pence added.