New Delhi: “It’s just bombs all over the place” — US President Donald Trump’s vision of Jammu and Kashmir, as if it were another Syria, evoked derision on social media Tuesday, with Twitterati slamming his comments.

One Twitter user posted: “And the way Trump describes Kashmir; ‘bomb blasts here and there, every day, in Kashmir” I doubt whether he’s fed with ISI (Pak) agenda or Top Wanted Terrorist of US rant!? Does he know the ground reality of Kashmir at all? Trump being Trump.”

Another tweet went: “Now as US is going to be mediator on Kashmir issue, there will be only bombs and bombs in Kashmir.”

“Where did this loudmouth Trump see all around only bombs in Kashmir? We are going there as tourists every now and then and having fun. Why do we see snow-capped mountains, wild orchids, and not bombs there?” another asked.

“’Bombs going off every day’ internationalises not only ‘terror’ but also the ‘Kashmir issue’. After Pulwama attack, Modi seeks Trump’s ‘mediation’ with Pak over Kashmir. And Donald Trump offers ‘help’. By this raison d’etre, bombs will continue to go off in Kashmir!” went one tweet.

“I dunno what’s worse, Imran Khan thinking TRUMPPP is gonna solve the Kashmir dispute or Trump’s pronunciation of “Cashmere” and his view on the region as ‘bombs going off everywhere!’”

“Trump: There are bombs in Kashmir all over. You need to do your homework, I guess,” went one Twitter post.

“Seems @realDonaldTrump staff didn’t brief him about origin of these ‘bombs’ in Kashmir. Bombs in Kashmir were/are supplied from Pakistan by Pak-Army/ISI. Trump can verify from Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI-chief Faiz Hameed, who’re Imran Khan’s bosses,” said another tweet.

During a media briefing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, Trump claimed he had been requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate in the Kashmir issue — which India has strongly denied.

Referring to Kashmir, Trump said: “We’ll see if we can do something because I’ve heard so much about Kashmir. Such a beautiful name. It’s supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world. But right now there’s just bombs all over the place. They say everywhere you go, you have bombs and it’s a terrible situation. Been going on for many years. If I can do anything to help that, let me know.”