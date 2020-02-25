New Delhi: US President Donald Trump reiterated once more Tuesday that he is ready to mediate to diffuse the tension between India and Pakistan. Talking to the media here at the US Embassy, Trump said that he has a good relationship with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and that they are trying their best to control cross-border terrorism.

“I have discussed Pakistan with PM Modi. I have a good equation with Imran Khan, they are working to control cross-border terrorism,” Trump said.

“If anything I can do to mediate, I will do to diffuse the tension between India and Pakistan,” he added.

Trump also said that he has discussed the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his comprehensive talks and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom. He also said that talked about his country’s peace deal with the Taliban with Modi, and said that India will like to see it happen.

Trump described Modi as a ‘terrific’ leader and India as a ‘tremendous country’.

“We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India. If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom,” Trump said.

Trump also described Kashmir as a ‘big problem’ between India and Pakistan. “Kashmir has been a thorn in lot of people’s sides for long time and there are two sides to every story,” Trump said.

When asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the US president pointed out that it is India’s internal matter and he is hoping that PM Modi is implementing it for the good of the people.

I don’t want to say anything on CAA, it is up to India. I am hoping it will take the right decision for its people,” said Trump.

