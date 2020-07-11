New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders Saturday urged the Centre not to allow Chinese firm’s participation in the global tender for semi-high speed indigenous train project of Indian Railways.

The development comes as a part of its ‘boycott Chinese’ products and services campaign in the light of growing border tensions between the two Asian giants.

Consequently, CAIT in a communication sent to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal urged him not to allow Chinese state-owned firm CRRC Corporation to participate in global tender for semi-high speed indigenous ‘Train 18’ project.

“The total worth of the project is more than Rs 1,500 crore for 44 Vande Bharat Express Trains,” CAIT said in a statement.

“Since this project of Indian Railways is a part of ‘Make in India’ call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, therefore considering this fact and the current critical period, it will be most appropriate not to consider the said Chinese company for the rail project and rather emphasis should be laid more on Indian companies who have been shortlisted for this project.”