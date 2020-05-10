For most people, a day starts with a piping hot cup of either tea or coffee. But is it beneficial for one’s health to consume these drinks every morning?

Let’s know about the give sides effects of starting the day with tea or coffee.

Increased blood sugar

Intake of tea or coffee in the morning increases blood sugar and provides zero nutrition to the cells. Apart from this, drinking tea in the morning worsens the balance of acid-alkaline in the body, which has a bad effect on health.

Affects food consumption

Consumption of coffee and tea reduces hunger, due to which one does not feel like eating for a long time. Due to long-term hunger, there is a shortage of calories in the body.

Effect on metabolism

Consumption of tea or coffee in the morning affects the appetite, due to which you do not eat anything for a long time. Due to this, your metabolism and digestive system get affected gradually. A healthy breakfast is essential to keep metabolism safe.

Gastric problems

The caffeine found in coffee and tea can cause gastric problems. Consuming caffeine on an empty stomach stimulates gastric cells, which can cause heartburn and acid reflux.

Low iron absorption

The tannins found in tea can decrease the absorption of iron in the body. Although many people may find tea or coffee a fresh energy drink in the morning, it can cause disturbances and discomfort in the biological clock.