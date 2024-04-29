Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha Sunday urged all political parties in the state to not involve children in election-related activities of any form. This CEO’s direction assumes considerable significance in the backdrop of a series of complaints recently filed by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) against BJP MP candidate from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, and party Sambalpur MLA candidate Jaynarayan Mishra Sarangi alleging them of violating the model code of conduct by using infants in their election campaigns.

Even Sunday, the BJD alleged BJP, Berhampur candidate Pradip Panigrahy of engaging children in campaigning activities. In a communication to various political parties, N Thirumala Naik, Additional Chief Electoral Officer said, “Election Commission of India (ECI) in its instructions directed all the political parties not to engage children in any kind of election activity. However, this office has been receiving series of complaints on using children in rallies/campaigning by political parties.” Citing a 2014 order of the Bombay High Court prohibiting the use of children in election activities, Naik stressed the need to ensure that political parties in Odisha did not allow the participation of minor children in any election-related activities. He instructed all the political parties/candidates to refrain from involving child labour in any election-related work/activities and ensure that there is no violation of any provision of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. He instructed that political parties should not use children in election campaigns/canvassing/ rallies/yantras in any form whatsoever including the distribution of posters/pamphlets of to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings etc.

However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by his/her mother/father/guardian or a child in arms of his/her mother/father/guardian in the proximity of a political leader and ‘who is not involved in any activity relating to election campaigning by the political party’, will not be construed as a violation of the above-said guidelines.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP