New Delhi: Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation overnight, is finding it hard to handle her new found stardom. Lately, there have been reports of Ranu Mondal misbehaving and being rude to fans.

A video of Ranu has been going viral on social media in which she can be seen shouting at a fan for touching her while trying to take a selfie. This has shocked her fans. The video is from a supermarket where Ranu had gone shopping.

Meanwhile, a fan tried to take a selfie with Ranu and unintentionally touched her. This infuriated Ranu so much that she shouted at the fan. She can be heard saying, “Don’t touch me, I have become a celebrity now.”

This video of Ranu Mondal has been shared by India History Live on his Instagram account. While sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Don’t touch me, now I have become a celebrity.’ Everyone is surprised to see Ranu Mandal’s behavior and the fans are also giving their feedback on it.

Ranu Mondal became a superstar overnight after a video of her at Ranaghat railway station, singing the song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral on social media.

Impressed by the voice of Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya offered her to sing in his film ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.