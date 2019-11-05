New Delhi: Ranu Mondal, who became an internet sensation overnight, is finding it hard to handle her new found stardom. Lately, there have been reports of Ranu Mondal misbehaving and being rude to fans.
A video of Ranu has been going viral on social media in which she can be seen shouting at a fan for touching her while trying to take a selfie. This has shocked her fans. The video is from a supermarket where Ranu had gone shopping.
Ok, so she didn't like someone touching her. And everyone's automatically assumed that her 'Overnight' fame got to her head. Ever stopped to reason otherwise? 1. What is she's just having a bad day? How nice are any of us, on our bad days? 2. So what if her fame was 'Overnight'? Maybe that's what she was destined for! You clearly didn't pay a dime for it. 3. Celebs throw tantrums all the time! Don't you still pay to go watch them play a role, for which they're paid 10 times your annual income? 4. So what if she slept on footpaths? How does that make her any less of a human? To have bad days or just be plain moody? ▫️To the men insulting women because of your male ego. ▫️To the women insulting other women, just because they make you feel insecure. ▫️To those of you fighting the roadside vendors for a discount, but quietly paying twice the price at a store. ▫️To those of you who step out of religious places, only to gossip about someone who you saw there. ▫️To those of you who'd rather feed a statue, than a hungry mouth. ▫️To those of you who cannot digest the fact that someone else is living a better life than you are. Who gave you the right to judge her, without looking at yourselves first? . Media and words – when misused, can be more lethal than a weapon. Stop assuming stuff about someone you don't even know on a personal level. Everyone is dealing with their own shit. Celeb or not. Period. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #ranumondal #media #india #indiansinger #stopjudging #saynotobullying #bekind #indian #humansofindia
Meanwhile, a fan tried to take a selfie with Ranu and unintentionally touched her. This infuriated Ranu so much that she shouted at the fan. She can be heard saying, “Don’t touch me, I have become a celebrity now.”
This video of Ranu Mondal has been shared by India History Live on his Instagram account. While sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Don’t touch me, now I have become a celebrity.’ Everyone is surprised to see Ranu Mandal’s behavior and the fans are also giving their feedback on it.
Ranu Mondal became a superstar overnight after a video of her at Ranaghat railway station, singing the song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral on social media.
Impressed by the voice of Ranu Mondal, Himesh Reshammiya offered her to sing in his film ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.