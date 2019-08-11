New Delhi: Amid politicians making news for their sexist comments related to the women of Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the state, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia has a message of peace.

“Neither do we want in-laws in Kashmir, nor the land there. We want an India where no soldier returns home wrapped in the Tricolour. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Punia tweeted in Hindi Friday.

ना कश्मीर में ससुराल चाहिए , । ना ही वहां पर मकान चाहिए , बस कोई फौजी शरीर तिरंगे में लिपटकर न आये , अब ऐसा हिंदुस्तान चाहिए ।

🇮🇳 जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 9, 2019

Punia’s remark came a day after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told a gathering in the state that people were saying that Kashmiri women can be brought there for marriage now that Article 370 had ended.

Earlier this week, BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini had exhorted his party men, especially Muslims, to make use of their supposedly new right to marry fair-skinned Kashmiri women.

IANS