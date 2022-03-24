Many of us believe that we have the heart to help people but not the ability. People often stop themselves from providing any help, especially financial, to others in fear of being judged. Unfortunately, our society judges us by quantity rather than quality. Hence, Dileep Kumar Kandula, Founder of Dooradrushti Foundation, came up with this idea of helping people by donating just one rupee. Dooradrushti Foundation is a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) that encourages people to donate one rupee from their earnings.

The Dooradrushti Foundation operates on the principle of collecting only one rupee from each individual. In Dooradrushti, the word ‘door’ stands for ‘donate only one rupee.’ Mr Dileep Kumar Kandula came up with the concept, and he hopes to raise small contributions to make a big difference in our community. The foundation’s performance and success can be attributed to the hard work and commitment of its team members. The team consists of Jayaraj Gedela, Narayandas Sai Charan, Sai Rohith, Akhila DVS, and Vinith, with Dileep Kumar Kandula as the captain of the ship. In addition to providing support to the needy, they have made a remarkable contribution during cyclone Yaas.

During the cyclone, Dooradrushti Foundation extended its support to the survivors with food donations. They helped more than 10,000 families for their food who got stuck in their houses due to cyclone Yaas.

Dooradrushti Foundation successfully fundraised over ten lakhs with these small contributions, much to everyone’s surprise. They used this financial contribution to assist and financially support people who are unable to sustain themselves for a variety of reasons such as ailment, disability, wage stagnation, and so on. The foundation, which currently has 11,000 members, has assisted over sixty people in leading a better life. Their target is to achieve the milestone of one lakh regular members in the foundation. For its significant impact, Dooradrushti Foundation received the ‘Innovative NGO Of The Year’ award.

Dileep Kumar Kandula says, “Each of us has the responsibility to contribute towards the welfare of mankind in any possible way. I am glad that we were able to help the cyclone Yaas survivors in some way. Dooradrushti Foundation dreams and aims to provide every possible aid to people who desperately need it. We want people to understand that having the heart to help people is more important than the amount itself. The thought process that one is ready to give from what they have is heartwarming and gives strength to people. It is empowering and gives hope to people.”