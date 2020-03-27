Bhubaneswar: The 21 days lockdown declared by government is making life difficult for elderly people who are facing difficulty in buying essential items such as medicine and groceries.

To solve this problem the city based private organization, Ajatus Software, had started a delivery service ‘Covid19help’ under which any relatives (friends or kin) of elderly parents in Bhubaneswar can register and make necessary orders in the special website.

They have to put some information such as names, Whatsapp number, services you want (eg groceries or medicine) and address where the products have to reach. In the site you can also register as a grocery store or as a volunteer.

Janmejay Mohapatra Founder Director of the company said, Any elderly citizens or their children and relatives can register and make necessary orders. After getting the information our volunteers will reach the place with the required items and then take cash on delivery. We connected the buyer and store. Stores can also register with us. If customers order small items than our volunteers would carry the items to the residence from the store and take the cash. If the order is big, we inform stores about the large order than they go and deliver the items. This initiative has been taken to reduce people’s movements and ensure they are not troubled during these times, he said.

“The elderly people are the most susceptible to the virus. We need them to stay safe and secure. Till now we have received around 50 orders since March 22, 2020,” he added.

“At present services is for the elderly people. We want more volunteers for providing service faster. We will soon start service of providing food to homeless and labourers in the city,” he said

visit the site: https://www.covid19help.live/ for availing the service