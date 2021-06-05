Bhubaneswar: In what would bring relief to home isolation Covid-19 patients in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that it would provide oxygen cylinders at the patients’ doorsteps.

Addressing the media, BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh said that the state government has provided 100 oxygen concentrators to the BMC which will be provided to the patients who have opted for home isolation. The much-awaited service would begin, Monday.

“We have developed an App for Covid-infected people who are under home treatment. They can book oxygen concentrators through the app and the BMC will provide the oxygen concentrators at their homes. People can also call 1929 crew who can assist the patients regarding the process to avail the facility,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, clearing the air on availability of vaccines, the BMC Commissioner said that a blueprint is being prepared for inoculation of 18-44 age group and that the vaccination drive for first and second dose to the beneficiaries will be intensified, Jun 8.

“Around 8, 57, 300 doses have been administered during the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive till June 4. Of this, 35, 400 doses have been administered to healthcare workers. Meanwhile, 48,410 frontline workers have been administered with the first dose and 28, 853 have received their second dose,” Singh added.

Moreover, he also stated that most people in the age group of 45 years (and above) have been covered with the first dose while 1, 70, 140 doses have been administered to the beneficiaries belonging to 18-44 age group.

This apart, the civic body has also decided to take up vaccination drive for students who want to pursue higher studies abroad. The registration process for such students will start, Sunday.

The BMC Commissioner further stated that daily Covid-19 cases are registering a decline in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, the pressure on ICU and other beds in hospitals is also reducing considerably.