Bhubaneswar: Sohini Mohanty of Odisha became the first tennis player from the state to reach the finals of the Nationals before losing to a superior player Saturday. Sohini Mohanty, 12, reached the finals of the singles and doubles in the under-14 segment at the Nationals which concluded Saturday in Mumbai. While reaching the finals, the Farhan Ali coached youngster beat second and sixth seeded players in India in the under-14 category.

In the singles final, Sohini currently ranked No. 51 in India lost to Asmi Adkar of Maharashtra 6-1, 4-6, 2-6. In doubles Sohini partnered Mansi Singh from Delhi. They fought valiantly in the doubles final but lost 7-5, 4-6, 1-10 to a Maharashtra pair. It was clear from the match that the singles final had taken a toll on Sohini as she faded away in the super tie-breaker.

In spite of just being 12, Sohini has so for won over 59 titles in various age group tournaments. It is the highest by any player from Odisha.