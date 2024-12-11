Bhubaneswar: Double-decker electric buses are likely to be introduced in the state soon as part of the housing and urban development department’s plan to revamp the City’s public transport scenario. “The buses will be introduced in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and in Puri initially,” Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Tuesday. “We have floated a tender to procure the double-decker electric buses.

The vehicles will be introduced on an experimental basis and based on the outcome, we will decide on expanding the service to other parts of the state,” Mahapatra added. The minister stated that the double-decker buses will be environment-friendly since they will be electric vehicles in design. “Initially, we are planning to run the buses from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack and to Puri,” the minister added. While other cities have phased out such buses, the vehicle has recently been introduced with the EV design in Mumbai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and Nagpur. Mahapatra reasoned that the double-decker buses can carry a larger number of passengers, thereby, reducing the number of vehicles on the roads. “This will further help reduce traffic congestion,” he said.