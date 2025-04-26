Bhubaneswar: Subhadra Yojana, the state government’s ambitious scheme aimed at empowering women financially, will now be enriched with skill training programmes. This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the portfolio of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti. In a media interaction event held here Friday, Parida announced that Subhadra Yojana would further be enriched with skill training initiatives to empower women beneficiaries across the state. She acknowledged the pivotal role played by journalists in disseminating accurate information and creating widespread awareness about the scheme.

The scheme, which has already touched the lives of more than 1 crore women across the state, is set to be enriched with skill training programmes, a move aimed at empowering women beneficiaries and fostering greater economic independence. The media interaction attended by over 200 media professionals, including senior editors and reporters, the Deputy CM spoke passionately about the role of the press in the scheme’s success. “The reach and impact of Subhadra Yojana have been significantly amplified because of your continued engagement,” she told the journalists, acknowledging their crucial role in spreading accurate information and ensuring widespread awareness. She emphasised that the state government’s commitment to openness and feedback remained steadfast. She assured that any suggestions, concerns, or ideas from different quarters would be thoughtfully considered to improve the implementation of the scheme. This collaborative approach reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and adaptability. Subhadra Yojana, launched as a key welfare initiative for women, has already shown remarkable success, connecting women with essential resources and benefits. Parida also spoke about how these additional training programmes would give women new tools for economic participation, whether in rural agriculture, small-scale businesses, or urban sectors.