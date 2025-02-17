Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, has criticised the state’s economic performance following the state budget, questioning the effectiveness of the current government’s policies.

In his statement, Patnaik said, “Under this double-engine government, the economic growth of the state has declined. I wonder whether the double engine is going in the reverse direction.”

Patnaik’s comments come after the presentation of the state budget, where he expressed concerns over the slow pace of economic development. He questioned the government’s claims and emphasised that the state’s economic growth has failed to meet expectations.

The opposition leader’s remarks have sparked a debate on the government’s economic strategies and their impact on Odisha’s growth.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday presented a Rs 2.90-lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal (FY’26) with a focus on agriculture and irrigation.