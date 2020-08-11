Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his elder brother and his four-year-old son to death over a trivial family dispute at Taladihi village under Govindpur police limits in Sambalpur district late Monday night. He also did not spare his sister-in-law who was hospitalized with grievous injuries.

The identities of the deceased, injured and the culprit are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the two brothers entered into a verbal duel over some family issues Monday night. The situation turned uglier when the younger brother lost his cool. He picked up a sharp weapon and attacked his elder brother leaving him dead on the spot.

It was when his sister-in-law carrying her four-year-old son tried to intervene; he also attacked the duo, causing his nephew’s death on the spot.

On being informed, Govindpur police reached the spot and recovered the two bodies from a septic tank. The deceased’s wife was found lying in an unconscious state. She was admitted at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH). The bodies were seized for post-mortem. Later, the younger brother was nabbed and detained.

Police investigation is underway.

PNN