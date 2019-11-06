Baripda: Adjudicating a case of a dowry-related murder, district sessions judge of Mayurbhanj district, Sanjay Kumar Bohidar awarded a man and his sister to life imprisonment Tuesday. The judge also imposed a penalty of Rs 18,000 on both the convicts – Rabindra Khatua and his sister Koushalaya.

According to the case diary, Rabindra Khatua married Jamuna, a resident of Khantapada in Balasore some year ago. Her parents had given her Rs 50,000 as dowry. It was then alleged that Rabindra and his sister tortured Jamuna demanding more dowry.

On April 15, 2016, Rabindra allegedly told his father-in-law that Jamuna doused kerosene on herself and set her ablaze.

Surendra, father of Jamuna, rushed to his daughter’s house and found her body charred and dumped in a farmland.

Suspecting that his daughter had been murdered, he filed a complaint with the police.