Rayagada: A women self-help group (WSHG) in Rayagada district has successfully cultivated dragon fruit and set an example of rural entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation under the Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM).

The members of Maa Nanda Ganda WSHG in Gogupadu panchayat under Ramanaguda block were encouraged to take up dragon fruit farming as part of a project aimed at increasing income for small-scale farmers.

The initiative, implemented under OLM’s high-value crop scheme, has now borne fruit, both literally and financially.

Following discussions with officials from the agriculture, horticulture and livelihoods departments, a block-level committee was formed to support the initiative.

Soil testing was conducted, and expert guidance from the Agriculture Department and MGNREGA was utilised to prepare the land.

The WSHG members were taken on an exposure visit to Phiringia block in Kandhamal district, where they received hands-on training in dragon fruit farming.

Subsequently, they began cultivation on 0.75 acres of land by installing 150 concrete poles and frames at a cost of Rs 1.8 lakh. Another Rs 30,000 was spent on purchasing 600 saplings.

All expenses were covered through subsidies and support from the Odisha Livelihoods Mission and the horticulture department, which also provided assistance for drip irrigation and planting material.

The fruits have now started to ripen, and the group has begun selling the produce in local markets. With the current rate at Rs 300 per kilogram, the SHG is expected to earn around Rs 7–8 lakh annually from the project.

The members credit their success to the guidance of former Rayagada Collector and CEO Parul Patawari and the direct supervision of District Planning Officer and Executive Officer Akshay Kumar Khemundu.

They say the initiative has not only provided a sustainable source of income but also strengthened their confidence and community standing.

“Rayagada is traditionally an agriculture-based district where farmers mainly grow paddy, millets and maize, but the returns often don’t match their hard work.

To make women self-reliant and improve their livelihoods, we promoted dragon fruit cultivation, and it has proven successful, with many of the women now achieving financial independence,” said Khemundu.

PNN