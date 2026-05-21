Bhubaneswar: Police Thursday rescued a boy who was kidnapped from the previous day by six students, an officer said.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the 17-year-old boy in a four-wheeler Wednesday evening, around 6:30 pm, from an isolated place near Kalinga Nagar Square here under the Bharatpur police station area.

Subsequently, the boy’s father received a phone call from the victim’s mobile phone, in which an unknown caller stated that his son had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for his release.

The kidnapper also threatened to kill the boy if the demand was not fulfilled, said a police officer.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police swung into action by forming special teams and utilising both technical surveillance and human intelligence, he said.

Police conducted a massive search operation, leading to the successful rescue of the kidnapped boy within hours of the incident, and arrested the six accused persons involved in the crime, the officer said.

Police rescued the minor boy from an isolated place in the VSS Nagar area here at 9:20 pm. The four-wheeler used in the crime, along with two scooters, five mobile phones, a knife and a wooden stick, were seized from the accused persons.