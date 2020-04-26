Bhubaneswar: Noted dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra breathed his last at a private hospital here April 26. He was 83

With the distinction of writing more than 60 thought provoking plays, multiple screenplays and dialogues for Odia films, Bijay was undoubtedly a towering personality in the state’s art and cultural landscape.

His original thoughts, deep insight into human behaviour, expression of intimate feelings and realistic dialogues put him in a league of his own.

After winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award and several state-level awards, including the

Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi, he was conferred with Jayadev Award last year for his outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Odia cinema.