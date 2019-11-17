Satna (MP): A 21-year-old woman dacoit, identified as Sadhana Patel and was carrying cash rewards on her head, was arrested Sunday from a forest area near here, police said. She is wanted by the police in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Both the states had announced Rs 10,000 each cash rewards on her, police said.

“Sadhana Patel was the kingpin of a gang of male dacoits. They had committed robberies and kidnapping for ransom,” Satna SP Riyaz Iqbal told reporters. “Based on a tip-off, we arrested her from Kadian jungle, around 50 kms from the district headquarters,” he added.

Iqbal said police recovered a country-made rifle, four live bullets and 21 empty cartridges from Sadhana.

Incidentally Sadhana is from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. The dreaded bandit queen has been active for a long time along the UP-MP border.

Patel is wanted in many cases in UP and MP. Among them are cases of murder, extortion, assault and kidnapping.

Agencies