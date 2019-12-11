Cuttack: A notorious criminal Sachin Pawar alias Babool suffered a bullet injury in an encounter in the Naraj area of Cuttack Wednesday.

Pawar, who received a bullet on his right leg below the knee, was admitted at SCB medical college and hospital as his condition deteriorated.

According to reports, Pawar had been a source of headache for cops. Wednesday the police were tipped off about Pawar and his accomplices present on a government godown at Naraj area of Cuttack.

Three cops also sustained injuries in the gunfight.

A 7.62 mm pistol, two live bullets, and three cartridges were also seized from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in and around the Naraj area. Seeing the cops, Pawar, in a bid to escape arrest, opened fire at the police forcing the latter to retaliate. However, his other accomplices managed to give the cops a slip.

They were allegedly involved in a number of robbery and murder cases including a recent robbery incident at a jewelry shop December 9.

PNN