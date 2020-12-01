Ginger is of high medicinal value that we include in our diet daily in some form or the other. Excessive consumption of ginger in summer can harm our body but it is very useful for health during winter.

The ginger effect is hot and our body needs warmth in winter. Many people have a lot of sluggishness in the winter, due to which they are unable to do any work. Ginger is also very beneficial for such people. Ginger is a cure for many problems. It is effective in curing many diseases. Drinking ginger tea daily in winter keeps the body healthy.

Abdominal pain relief: During menstruation, abdominal pain is common in women. In this case, ginger tea is helpful. Drinking ginger tea once in the morning gives rest throughout the day. Consuming ginger during menstruation will relieve abdominal pain or cramps. Women can easily do their work.

Relieve from burning and swelling: Ginger contains anti-inflammatory elements, which can relieve any type of pain or inflammation. Whenever you have burning or swelling on any part of the body, consume ginger. There will be relief soon.

It can help you fight inflammation and pain: Inflammation and pain are common during the winter season. Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties. It can also give relief from muscle and joint pain. You can enjoy a hot cup of ginger tea prepared with fresh ginger slices.