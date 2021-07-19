Bhanjanagar: Construction of drinking water facilities in Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam district is on a fast track. It is expected that most of the projects will be completed and operational by 2022.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Bikram Keshari Arukh has recently laid the foundation stone for drinking water projects at Binjigiri, Khandikoti, Biripadar and Kanabindha villages.

Reports said, all households in Biripadar, Khandikoti, Binjigiri and Kanabindha villages under Bhanjanagar block will be supplied with clean and hygienic drinking water through pipes by 2022.

The Odisha government has set a target to provide clean drinking water to all households in the state by 2024, a report said. Work is going on at a very fast pace to implement the programme.

The Rural Development department is also carrying out upgradation of a major road project connecting Nidhiaplli with Baiballi at a cost of Rs 8.82 crore.

PNN